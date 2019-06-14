Authorities investigating phone scam affecting Lynchburg businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Officials are warning business owners about a scam going around Lynchburg.

Authorities said that over the past week, several businesses have reported scams in which employees get a phone call at the business. The caller reportedly claims to be from a corporate office that is investigating the business and tells the employee to change their closing routine, specifically how they handle nightly deposits.

Police recommend that any business owner or employee who receives this call should try to document the name given and the phone number used. Authorities said you should then hang up and try to verify the caller's authenticity through your own corporate contacts.

