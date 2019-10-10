Suspect wanted in connection with malicious wounding in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a suspect on suspicion of malicious wounding in Campbell County.

Chance Shadow Lobo is wanted on suspicion of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with an incident that happened Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon, with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

