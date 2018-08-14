Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Madison Heights girl

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Madeline Loving, of Madison Heights, has not been seen by family since Monday.

She was reported missing when she did not show up for work and failed to return home.

The Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected at this time.

Madeline was last seen dressed for work in her Wendy’s uniform.

She is about five and a half feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

She has tattoos on her writs and left shoulder blade.

Anyone who sees Madeline or knows of her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

