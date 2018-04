CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kaitlyn Attix was last seen leaving her home in the Wildwood area of the county on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about where she may be is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.