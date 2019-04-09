Authorities searching for vehicle after daytime breaking and entering in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering that happened in broad daylight this week while the residents were home.

The incident happened Sunday on Holiday Bob Court.

Four men suspected of involvement in the Sunday incident were seen in a vehicle Monday night.

The last four digits of the vehicle's license plate are 4889.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1888-798-5900.

