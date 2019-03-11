Banker Steel creates program to attract high school students

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Joshua Horner has only been a welder and fitter with Banker Steel for four months.

He’s currently working on one of the company's biggest contracts.

He’s fabricating the pieces for a 65-story office tower that will stand in New York City.

“We’re just now building the foundation pieces that will be structured into the concrete. But it’s exciting and aspiring to be a part of something that’s going on in one of the largest cities in America,” Horner said.

Before donning the required eye protection welders need to avoide showers of high-temperature sparks, Horner was in the sales industry.

“There’s a high turnover rate with that particular career field and I wanted something a little bit more stable for my family,” Horner said.

He joined Banker Steel’s program called Banker University.

It’s a program that teaches young adults about the steel industry, including how to weld and to read blueprints. Between the company's Lynchburg and New Jersey campuses, 50 have already graduated from the program. And now the company’s launched a new program in January called Banker High.

It targets high school students who are interested in the trade.

“It just gives the children an opportunity to look at something besides college. There’s nothing wrong with college, but it gives them an idea what else is out there besides going to college right off,” Charles Mann, assistant instructor at Banker U and Banker High, said.

Eight students from area high schools are currently enrolled free of charge,

“They spend the first part of the day at the high school and then they’ll come here around 1 o’clock in the afternoon and stay until 5. With that they are in the classroom for a couple of hours each day. We have a little area we have for lab work. We teach them how to weld, tors cutting and safety aspects of it,” Mann said.

Horner is 33 now. He thought of joining the steel industry while he was high school back in the day.

Instead he took the traditional route and went to a four-year college.

Now he’s glad he found his way back to it and encourages youngsters to give it a chance.

“This is one of the best ways to go because the educational side is not as long as a four-year degree or even graduate school. This is an opportunity to learn within a matter of months and weeks to do a career or do a trade that’s going to carry you through the rest of your life,” Horner said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.