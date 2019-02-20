Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Firefighters arrived at a cattle farm in Campbell County to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a fire along Hickory Creek Road in the Gladys area.

It took firefighters about an hour to knock down the flames. They're not sure yet what caused it, but the fire appears to have started in a barn shop that had eight tractors, a welder, cable saw, and a grill press inside.

No people or animals were hurt.

