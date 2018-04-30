Bedford Hills Elementary teacher named Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A cheerful supporter is just one reason why some Lynchburg elementary school students say their teacher is special.

Tracie Tkacik was named teacher of the year for all of Lynchburg city on Monday.

She is a fourth-grade teacher at Bedford Hills Elementary School. She's been a teacher with the school division since 1994, but has only been teaching at Bedford Hills for two years. Tkacik was nominated among her colleagues. She said this was a humbling and emotional experience.

"I tear up because I want to make a difference. That's why I became a teacher, but to hear them say it is...powerful, emotional," Tkacik said.

Tkacik said though the school division is facing some challenges, she encourages some of her colleagues to think outside the box, encourage and be patient with some of the students that struggle in the classroom.

