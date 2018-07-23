Boil notice issued for parts of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Parts of Lynchburg are under a boil advisory after a water main valve on Polk Street broke.

The Virginia Department of Health is advising people to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

The following streets are affected:

• Polk Street from 2nd Street to 7th Street

• 5th Street from Wise to Polk Street

• 400 Block of Wise Street

• 400 Block of Taylor Street

• 4th Street from Fillmore Street to Wise Street

• 400 Block of Floyd Street

• 400 Block Valley Street

The city anticipates resolving the problem within 48 hours.

