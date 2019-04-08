Bomb threat at Brookville High School prompts evacuation

BROOKVILLE, Va. - Students at Brookville High School had to be evacuated Monday afternoon as law enforcement officers investigate a bomb threat.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is not yet ready to discuss how credible the threat is.

The Sheriff's Office was notified about the threat at about 1:20 p.m. although it's not releasing how the threat against the school was made, according to Capt. Mike Lawhorn.

State Police are also at the school.

The school system will put out a call on dismissal and is currently working on a plan for parents.

To help congestion, parents are not encouraged to come to the school at this time.

The following voicemail was left with parents and guardians Monday afternoon.\

"Good afternoon parents and students at Brookville High, Brookville Middle and Tomahawk. Due to a bomb threat at Brookville High School, those students have been evacuated. Dismissal this afternoon will be as follows: Students at Brookville Middle and Tomahawk will remain the same. Students at Brookville High will be dismissed from Tomahawk and Brookville Middle. We're asking parents of car riders to not arrive until 3:10 for any of the schools because we will close Bee Drive for the bus traffic. Again, car rider parents for all three schools please do not arrive 3:10 so we can get the buses moving out of those schools. Thank you for your cooperation."

Stay with 10 News for more on this developing story.



