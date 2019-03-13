Bomb threats found back-to-back days at Charlotte County schools

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - Charlotte County school leaders are urging parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of bomb threats after a threat was found in a bathroom Wednesday morning at Randolph-Henry High School.

As a precaution, students were moved to Central Middle School while police checked the building.

Nothing was found.

This is the second day in a row a threat was written in a school bathroom. The previous threat was found at Central Middle School.

In a letter, Charlotte County Superintendent Dr. Nancy Leonard said students who are found guilty of making a bomb threat will be disciplined.

Below is the full letter sent out by Leonard:

Dear Parents, The School Board and Administrative Team of Charlotte County Public Schools are requesting that parents engage their children in discussions on the current rash of bomb threats occurring within our schools. We are hopeful that parents can help to make students understand how these threats have a serious impact on the wellbeing of our school system and community. Here are a few talking-points that might help you begin this conversation. • The interruption of instruction hinders student learning and puts added pressure on both students and faculty members. • When students are displaced, interruptions in lunches, medication administration, extra-curricular activities and sporting events can occur. • Threats cause unnecessary anxiety and worry for students, parents and faculty members. • Local law enforcement resources are being pulled away from our communities to investigate and clear buildings. • Students who are found guilty of making a bomb threat are subject to swift and strict disciplinary action. The punishment for students participating in making bomb threats may include the removal of the offending student from daily school attendance and removal of the student’s privilege of participating in all school-related activities for approximately one year. Students who make bomb threats may also be subject to legal action. We remain committed to providing your child a safe and secure learning environment. It is our hope that you will partner with us in educating our students on how serious these threats can be. Sincerely,

Superintendent Leonard

and the Charlotte County School Board

