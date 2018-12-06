Boy tries to escape deputies after shooting man in Amherst County, says sheriff's office

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A 17-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting early Thursday morning in Amherst County.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 3 a.m. after learning that a man had been shot at a home in the 100 block of Longview Drive in the Madison Heights area of the county.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, left the home before deputies arrived, but was later found at Sheetz in Madison Heights, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

When deputies found the alleged shooter, a 17-year-old boy, he tried to run away from them, but was quickly caught, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators do not know whether the 17-year-old and 51-year-old knew each other before the shooting, but the boy did not live at the address.

He was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Lynchburg Detention Center.

This incident continues to be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

