Brookneal police searching for baseball bat thief

BROOKNEAL, Va. - The Brookneal Police Department is asking for help finding a baseball bat thief.

Police are investigating a recent theft and vandalism that happened at the Brookneal Boys Dixie Youth

Concession Stand on or about March 5.

Four yellow and black Easton baseball bats and two black equipment bags are missing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Clifton D. Mason, 434-376-2650, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-888-798-5900.

Those with information can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.