Brookville High School students remember one of their own

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Brookville High School is mourning the loss of student Robert "Skylar" McConville, who died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Staff at the school said the junior had been on his way to meet some friends and go hunting when the crash happened.

Jonathan Meeks, Brookville High football coach said about 300 people gathered and released balloons in honor of the high school student. Meeks said McConville, who was on the football team, will be missed.

"It's like losing a family member. This isn't a kid you see on Friday nights. This is a kid we see, literally, all year round. Probably three or four weeks out of the year I don't see him, Christmas and the dead breaks. So this is a lot of time invested, so this one hits home," Meeks said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

