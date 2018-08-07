Brother, sister run Amherst County lemonade stand to help parents, buy own school supplies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A brother-sister team in Amherst County is teaching a business lesson before going back to school.

Cole Johnson and Kayley Johnson are selling hot dogs, sno-cones and lemonade to earn money to buy their own school supplies.

They started their lemonade stand last year, but this year, their mother said the duo wanted to take the pressure of their parents' bank account.

In three weeks, they've raised $66.

Their goal is to reach at least $200 to buy school supplies for themselves and their youngest brother, who's in the second grade.

"So when they said that, it was a blessing to us because I strive to make them want to work and earn their own money," said Sherri Johnson, Kayley and Cole's mom.

The two will be selling snacks and drinks in front of their house on Buffalo Springs Turnpike until school starts on Aug. 20.

