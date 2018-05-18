Buena Vista man, studying to be youth pastor, pleads guilty to child porn

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 32-year-old Buena Vista man, who was studying to become a youth pastor, pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

Christopher Collins pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg without a plea agreement to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of attempting to send obscene matter to a minor under the age of 16.

According to a summary of evidence presented at Wednesday’s guilty plea hearing, the investigation into Collins’ online activity began in November 2016 when an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl was contacted in a chat room by a user posing as “NavyGuy4Yng” (later identified as the defendant). During chats with the undercover officer, Collins sent pictures of his erect penis and a video of a male masturbating and claimed to be a youth pastor in Virginia.

In February 2017, investigators executed a federal search warrant at Collins’ Rockbridge County residence.

During the on-scene investigation, investigators seized digital devices and interviewed Collins. During the interview, Collins made various admissions, including the fact that he liked to role-play with minor girls on Kik and other online forums, that he communicated with girls who claimed they were between 13 and 15 years old, and that he transmitted videos and photographs of himself nude.

In addition, investigators found child pornography images on digital devices seized from Collins’ residence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse.

