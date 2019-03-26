Burglar breaks into Lynchburg apartment, steals keys, moped

Lynchburg police provided this image of a similar moped to the one reported stolen.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help finding a stolen moped.

On March 14, officers responded to the Greenbrier Apartments on Rivermont Avenue for a reported burglary.

The victim told police that someone broke into the home and stole the keys and helmet as well as the Honda NPS 50 Ruckus moped.

The vehicle's license plate is VA 40626M.

Anyone with information about this burglary or the location of the stolen moped is asked to contact Detective Dempsey of the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

