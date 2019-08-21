Cadets with Growth Through Opportunity one step closer to graduation

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Making a difference for adults with disabilities.

Cadets with the Growth Through Opportunity program are one step closer to graduating after a small ceremony Wednesday.

Three participants, including Peter Trice, earned a certificate for passing the first level of the program.

GTO helps cadets with social and career skills by working with local first responders.

"I feel a lot better in this program now then I did before. I'm doing things I never done before. I guess it's made a big difference in my life," Trice said.

Cadets will continue the second level tomorrow with the fire department.

