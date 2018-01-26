Campbell County, Amherst County high schools respond to threats

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Two local schools are responding to threats.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office has investigated a threat to Brookville High School.

The threat is not credible, according to the sheriff's office. Parents say a student said they were going to shoot up the school.

Schools will be on a normal schedule Friday with an increased police presence.

Amherst County High School is also responding to a threat. Superintendent Dr. Steven Nichols says the school will follow its crisis plan, which keeps students indoors and increases awareness. There will be an increased police presence as well.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the source of the threat. They say the threat is not credible and that deputies are at the school as a precautionary measure. They are planning to charge the individuals involved.

Amherst County High School is on a regular schedule.

