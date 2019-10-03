Campbell County authorities ask for public's help finding man wanted for larceny

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for larceny.

The unidentified man is wanted on suspicion of theft at the GameGenie retail store at the County Line Flea Market, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities describe the man as about six feet tall with a light-colored goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

