Campbell County authorities search for men who robbed Family Dollar with a handsaw

GLADYS, Va. - Authorities in Campbell County say they are searching for two men who robbed a Family Dollar using a handsaw.

Officials say the incident happened at the Family Dollar at 8438 Brookneal Highway in Gladys around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The two wanted men reportedly entered the store, one of them with a handsaw, and robbed the Family Dollar before running away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.