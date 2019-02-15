Campbell County couple wins $4 million from Virginia Lottery scratcher

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - "We won! We won!’”

When Stanley McIvor heard his wife, Marilyn, screaming, he wasn't exactly sure what was going on.

This all happened at Carson’s Mart on Village Highway in Concord.

Stanley said as his wife went in the store, he gave her some extra cash to buy a Super Cash Frenzy ticket.

When she scratched it, she was thrilled to learn they had won the $4 million top prize.

“We’re still in shock,” he said as they claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Customer Service Center in Farmville.

The couple had the choice of taking the full $4 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $2.6 million before taxes. They chose the cash option.

They've been married for 28 years and said they have no immediate plans for the winnings except to pay bills.

Super Cash Frenzy features prizes ranging from $30 to $4,000,000. This is the second top prize claimed, which means two more remain unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,285,200. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.47.

