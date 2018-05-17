Campbell County deputies remember one of their own

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - As part of national police week, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office held its annual remembrance for one of their own. Deputy Jason Saunders was killed in the line of duty in 2007. He lost control of his car while joining a pursuit with a suspect.

Saunders' mother, Peggy, said though it’s been 11 years her family looks forward to this event every year.

"You just have to take it one day at a time. We still have good days and we still have bad days. We cry a lot some days and other days is normal days. It's a big adjustment,” Saunders said

Saunders’ mother said after losing her son, her heart goes out to the families of fallen officers.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.