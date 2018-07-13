Campbell County deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Courtney Shannon Carter has been missing since 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Courtney is 5'5" tall, 138 lbs., blue eyes, blonde hair, with her right nostril pierced with a hoop. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black tie-dyed shirt. She was last seen in a Black BMW. She may be headed to or in the Pulaski area.

If anyone has seen Courtney or knows where she is, please call police.



