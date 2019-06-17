Campbell County fire displaces family of seven

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A fire in Campbell County early Saturday morning displaced a family of seven, according to county officials.

Officials say the fire, which started in a camper and quickly spread to the home at 536 Carwile Road, was reported at 2:17 a.m.

The fire reportedly burned the roof and the attic of the home, displacing four adults and three minors. No injuries were reported, and officials say the American Red Cross is helping the family.

The fire is still under investigation by Campbell County Fire Marshal's Office, and a cause is not yet known.

