Campbell County firefighter named Virginia's Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Congratulations to Chief Scott Horseman!

Horseman, the fire chief for the Gladys Volunteer Fire Department, is the recipient of a 2018 Governor's Fire Service Award.

He received the award for being the Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year in Virginia.

Horseman has diligently worked to enhance the community’s volunteerism within the fire service, according to the news release announcing his award.

He has been using specific tactical strategies, such as positive pressure attack to make firefighting safe for his members.

His members believe that he leads by example, maintaining a presence in Campbell County and throughout Central Virginia.

Horseman's award is one of 10 that's been handed out each year since 2002.

He'll be formally honored during the Virginia and Fire Rescue Conference on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

