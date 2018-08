ALTAVISTA, Va. - A Campbell County home was hit by lightning Wednesday night, the National Weather Service reports.

Campbell County dispatch reported to the NWS that a home on Riverview Drive in Altavista was hit around 7:45 p.m.

No one was hurt.

In the last 60 years, we have averaged roughly one fatality per year due to lightning in Virginia. Virginia averages 300,000 strikes per year.

