Campbell County man arrested for breaking and entering, assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police arrested a Campbell County man they say assaulted a woman this week.

According to police reports, 24-year-old Kathenge Muindi broke into a residence in the 2200 block of Memorial Avenue and assaulted a woman while displaying a firearm. He ran away before authorities arrived on the scene.

The Lynchburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit worked with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office to apprehend Muindi.

He was arrested at his residence in the 900 block of Whitestone Drive and is now being held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Charges against Muindi include breaking and entering, forcible sodomy, property damage, stalking, assault and battery and brandishing a firearm.

LPD's Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing this investigation.

