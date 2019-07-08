Campbell County man will serve 3 life sentences for murdering woman, shooting her husband

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Campbell County man will spend the remainder of his life, three times over, and then some, in prison after killing a woman last year.

Tony Kidd, 54, murdered 69-year-old Robin Chenault on Oct. 6, 2018, and also shot her husband.

On Monday, Kidd pleaded guilty to the capital murder charge against him.

Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Andrews said that Kidd was sentenced to life in prison with no chance parole for the charge as part of a plea deal.

Furthermore, Kidd was sentenced to two life sentences on two counts of robbery against the Chenaults, 20 years for statutory burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, 20 years for the malicious wounding of Mr. Cheanult, three years each on two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and five years each on two more counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In total, that means Kidd will be serving three life sentences, plus 56 years, all consecutively.

Monday's sentence is separate from the 50 years Kidd is already serving for the attempted capital murder of five police officers during a chase and shootout in Campbell County that followed his attack on the Cheanults.

