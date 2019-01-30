Campbell County Schools holding teacher job fair Feb. 9

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - We're several months away from school year 2019-20 and teachers' positions will need to be filled.

Campbell County Public School officials are holding a job fair next week.

School leaders currently need to fill 26 certified teachers' positions.

District officials said some teachers will retire or are not coming back next school year.

Despite the statewide rally for teachers wanting better pay and more money invested in schools, school leaders said the district still has a lot to offer potential teachers.

"Teaching is a grand profession. That's why we're holding this job fair early. We feel that Campbell County Schools has a lot to offer. We want to get people into our jobs fair and into our schools, meet our administrators so we can tell them what we're all about," Amy Hunley, director of personnel for Campbell County Public Schools, said.

The job fair is Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at Brookville Middle School.

Registration ends this Friday, Feb. 1.

