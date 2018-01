CAMPBELL CO., Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a local band's music and sound equipment after someone stole it.

It happened on Hydaway Drive in Forest early Saturday morning.

Both the equipment and the Leonard box trailer it was in was stolen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to called the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9580 or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.