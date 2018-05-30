Campbell County Sheriff's Office investigates increase of stolen vehicles

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that they have recovered the stolen 2002 Kio Rio.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating another car theft in the Wards Road area.

A 2002 Kia Rio, pictured above, was stolen Tuesday at about 3 a.m. from the 8700 block of Wards Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said this theft is part of a drastic increase in the number of stolen vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

If you would like to assist, you can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, or enter a tip at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on your mobile device.

