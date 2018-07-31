Search on for suspect after man hurt in overnight Campbell County shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital overnight.

Deputies responded to the Braxton Park Town Homes around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they noticed shell casings and broken glass. Several vehicles had also been damaged, apparently by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

A few minutes later, another call came in about a man on Oakdale Circle who had been shot. He had to be taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The front door of one of the homes in that area is streaked with blood. Neighbors told 10 News that it's uncommon to hear gunshots there.

Deputies also found shell casings and broken glass near the intersection of Timberlake Road and Oakdale Circle.

The sheriff's office received word that the suspects may have been driving in a white pickup truck (unknown make/model). There was also evidence at the scene that the truck may have front-end damage and possibly other body damage.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-798-5900.

