CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A house was broken into and vandalized, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

The house is located off of Clark's Road, near Patterson Road, and the damage was found on Thursday, July 19.

PHOTOS: CAMPBELL COUNTY HOME BROKEN INTO, VANDALIZED

If you have any information, please call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9580 or enter a tip online.

