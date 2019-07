Campbell County teen to be charged as adult for E.C. Glass student's death

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Media were not allowed in the courtroom Thursday as a Campbell County teen faced a judge for a preliminary hearing. Only victim Dre'yon Browley's immediate family members were allowed inside.

Once the hearing was finished, commonwealth attorneys confirmed to 10 News the 17-year-old will now face charges as an adult.

In May, police were called to the Meadows Apartments for a shooting. EC Glass student Browley, 18, died from his injuries. The other student, whose name police have not yet released, survived.

10 News learned through search warrants, that the 17-year-old admitted to police he killed the high school football player.

Lynchburg detectives searched a 2006 Honda Civic and found a loaded gun. They also looked for ammunition, blood and a cellphone: the teen said he had those items at the time of the crime but had since lost track of them

The charges will go before a grand jury on Aug. 5th.

At this time, the 17 year-old's name has not been released. The commonwealth told 10 News he's still in custody and his name will come out after they file the indictment. ‚Äč

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.