Campbell County teen to be charged as adult for E.C. Glass student's death

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Media were not allowed in the courtroom Thursday as a Campbell County teen faced a judge for a preliminary hearing. Only victim Dre'yon Browley's immediate family members were allowed inside.

Once the hearing was finished, commonwealth attorneys confirmed to 10 News the 17-year-old will now face charges as an adult.

In May, police were called to the Meadows Apartments for a shooting. EC Glass student Browley, 18, died from his injuries. The other student, whose name police have not yet released, survived.

10 News learned through search warrants, that the 17-year-old admitted to police he killed the high school football player.

Lynchburg detectives searched a 2006 Honda Civic and found a loaded gun. They also looked for ammunition, blood and a cellphone: the teen said he had those items at the time of the crime but had since lost track of them

The charges will go before a grand jury on Aug. 5th.

At this time, the 17 year-old's name has not been released. The commonwealth told 10 News he's still in custody and his name will come out after they file the indictment. ​

