Campbell County voters deciding meals tax

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - On Tuesday, Campbell County voters will decide whether they want a meals tax the next time they dine out.

County leaders say the 4% meals tax could bring in $1.6 million.

They want to use the money to expand broadband service in underserved areas, replace public safety’s radio communication system and set up an improvement fund for Campbell County Public Schools.

Supports say surrounding areas are doing it, and it's time for Campbell County to be progressive.

“The county’s been holding back for years, and like I said, teachers and the policemen need more money,” David Hamlet, voter, said.

This is the third time the county has tried to pass the meals tax.

