Candace Cameron-Bure, known as D.J. Tanner from "Full House," visits Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A familiar face and name to anyone who watched one of TV’s most popular family comedies.

Candace Cameron-Bure, known to many as D.J. Tanner from the sitcom "Full House," worshipped with Liberty University students on Wednesday.

Despite being under the weather, the actress captivated the audience with her personality.

“She’s funny on TV, and she’s likeable on TV and she’s a role model on TV, but she’s also that in person. I just thought that was really cool,” junior Bailey Boan said.

The 42-year-old mother talked to students about her faith and career.

“The fact that I got 'Full House' has been unbelievable and a huge blessing, and to be able to come back 30 years later and be on 'Fuller House: The Next Generation' on Netflix is literally a dream come true,” Cameron-Bure said.

Cameron-Bure has starred in 13 Hallmark films. The actress made it clear her values and beliefs shape the movie roles she accepts.

“Sometimes it’s just like, ‘Maybe you’re not good enough. So you do Hallmark movies?’ No, no, no, I choose to do Hallmark movies,” Cameron-Bure said.

Megan Distefano, a theater major, says she admires Cameron-Bure’s choices.

“That was really powerful to hear how she is an actress who is a Christian, and just being able to shine that light wherever she goes and wherever she chooses is very powerful,” Distefano said.

