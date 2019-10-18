Car goes through Lynchburg parking garage wall, causing wall to collapse six floors below

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police say a car has gone through the wall of a Lynchburg parking garage, leaving a sizable hole and causing the wall to crumble into a parking garage six floors below.

Authorities say a driver was trying to park on the sixth floor of the elevated parking garage in the Bank of James building at 828 Main St. in downtown Lynchburg when they hit the wall.

According to police, the car did not go through the wall completely and the driver was not injured, but there is a sizable hole where the car hit the wall and part of the garage's outer facade fell into a parking lot below.

Police say the garage will stay open aside from the three areas impacted by the accident. The police department is not pursuing charges at this time.

