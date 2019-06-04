Car smashes through Lynchburg fly shop with owner inside

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A car smashed through a building in Lynchburg on Tuesday morning, sending glass flying through a fishing shop.

It happened at TaleTellers Fly Shop on Commerce Street, which is near the 9th Street intersection. The owner, Ethan Martin, said he was inside tying a fly when he saw two aisles lift into the air several feet.

His business has only been open for four months.

The 60-year-old driver told 10 News that he was trying to park and straighten up. Police say he accidentally hit the gas, plunging the car into the building.

No one was hurt.

Police say there will be a reckless driving charge.

