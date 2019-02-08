Centra asks you to leave the kids at home if you're visiting patients

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Centra Health is restricting who can visit patients during flu season.

These visitation restrictions are temporary and are in place due to the increased prevalence of flu in our area.

Visitation is limited to healthy adults. Centra is highly recommending that children not come to the facilities unless they need medical attention.

If you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, or muscle or joint pain, you're asked not to visit.

Centra also asks that there be no more than two visitors at a time per patient.

