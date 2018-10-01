Centra CEO announces resignation

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Centra announced Monday that its CEO is stepping down.

E.W. Tibbs tendered his resignation on Thursday. He became CEO of Centra in April 2013.

A statement from Centra outlines his accomplishments, citing significant growth and improvements during his tenure.

Over the next few months, Centra will try to find its next CEO. During the transition, the Centra Board of Directors has named Michael Elliott as the interim CEO, effective immediately.

Elliott is currently Centra’s COO and joined Centra in 2012. He has a doctorate in pharmacy and is involved in numerous local community services organizations.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.