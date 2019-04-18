Centra Health taps Air Force veteran to be new CEO

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Centra Health announced Thursday that Dr. Andy Mueller will be its new president and chief executive officer beginning May 15.

Mueller comes to Lynchburg with a strong background in medical education programs and will advance the educational mission of Centra with local institutions of higher learning, according to Centra Health officials.

"Dr. Mueller’s values and experience are consistent with Centra’s mission to care for our patients, their families and the communities of central Virginia. His proven track record of health care leadership, deep industry knowledge and his primary care background make him uniquely qualified to lead Centra successfully into the future," said Amy Ray, chair of the Centra board of directors.

Mueller, an Air Force veteran, is excited to join the team and become a member of the central Virginia community.

He was deployed twice, overseas, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as a flight surgeon.

Most recently, Mueller served as a senior vice president at Novant Health, a large, multi-state integrated health care delivery system.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as part of a truly integrated and comprehensive health care system that is widely known for the quality of care it delivers. I look forward to partnering with the entire medical staff to enhance care, grow strategically and create greater value for the patients and communities served by Centra. I am grateful and thankful to the Centra board of directors for this opportunity and look forward to helping them achieve the mission and vision of Centra Health," said Mueller.

Mueller comes to Lynchburg with his wife, Courtney, and their three daughters.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.