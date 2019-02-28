CENTRA Health to use $1.5 million federal grant to help opioid addicts make treatment appointments

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some 100 to 150 people in Lynchburg suffering from opioid addiction will have no excuse to miss their treatments.

A $1.5 million grant given toCENTRA Health will help with that.

Leaders with the hospital say too often, their patients can’t keep appointments because of barriers including transportation, child care and medication costs.

Over the course of three years, the money will be used to help CENTRA Health and other community groups work together and help reduce these issues.

“Hopefully, we can engage people in treatment and keep them in treatment because we’re going to reduce the problems like, ‘I don’t have a ride to my appointment, I don’t have anybody to watch my children.’ We’re going to work with community partners and encourage groups,” said Shannon Miles, with CENTRA Health.

The program is expected to start in March.



