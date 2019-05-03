Centra unveils neonatal specialty care ambulance

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Babies born premature and in urgent need have a new way to get to Centra or nearby hospitals.

Through fundraising and donations Centra in Lynchburg bought a new prenatal specialty care unit ambulance.

Officials say it allows nurses to treat babies as if they’re in the intensive care unit.

The $425,000 ambulance also has space to carry premature twins and the mother.

“This new ambulance is state of the art. It’s safe. It doesn’t shake. It’s made for transport for these little teeny babies,” Larry Lilley, unit manager for Intensive Care Nursery, said.

“This is a shining example when you see it going down the road that every dollar that you give to the Children’s Miracle Network and Centra Foundation stays local,” Michelle Thomas, corporate development manager, said.

The prenatal ambulance will go live on May 6.



