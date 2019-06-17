Central VA YMCA, Amherst County exploring idea for YMCA facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Almost every day, Richard Daniel, of Amherst County used to drive about 10 minutes to work out at the YMCA in Downtown Lynchburg.

"I had a family (plan). I had to cut it back to a single (plan), and it was too expensive," Daniel said.

Although Daniel ended his membership a few years ago, he may reconsider joining a YMCA facility if it opened in Amherst County.

"I work out at home. If the prices come down some, I'd be interested in rejoining back up," Daniel said.

Central Virginia YMCA officials say a year ago, some, Amherst County organizations rexpressed interest in having a facility in the area.



"The Y, when it's in your community, it serves the community. It makes it a better place to live, grow and work," Jay Parker, the chief operating officer of Central Virginia YMCA, said.

With planning still in the early stages, the group conducted a market research study in which about 300 Amherst residents were surveyed.



The 'Y' alreaady has scoped out two potential spots for the $12.5 million project: the Brockman Business and Industrial Park and Amelon Commerce Center, not too far from Daniel's home.



"That's a good place to put one," Daniel said.

Last month, YMCA officials say they shared research results with Amherst County leaders and also looked at three different price points for the area.



"There was a lot of interest in having a pool, located in Amherst, and other amenities to go along with it (and) healthy living," Parker said. "The price point that really resonated in Amherst County would be a lower rate than what we currently offer at our facilities."

Amherst County leaders say the board of supervisors will continue their conversations about the project Tuesday night. And the county attorney will share his research report regarding the holding of a referendum to finance the project. ​

