Central Virginia creates new sports commission for local athletes

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Central Virginia has a new sports commission coming to the area.

An official commission for sports has been launched in Lynchburg and surrounding counties.

With recent successful sport events happening in the Hill City such as the Virginia Commonwealth Games, and now the State Games of America coming next year, the group felt there was a need to create a platform to help support existing sport events and create new ones.

“Youth athletics. Youth sports transform lives. And we want to help create a platform to do that even further and really support this and serve this area and impact the area through quality of life and economic impact,” said Billy Russo, with the Central Virginia Sports Commission.

In 2019, the group will hold a community sports expo to help sporting teams from Little Leagues to adults promote themselves.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.