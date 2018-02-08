Central Virginia drivers react to proposed distracted driving bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Cellphones are a top distraction when driving according to the National Safety Council. One of the bills before the General Assembly aims to make all handheld phone use illegal while driving.

"I see them not paying attention quite a bit. You have to toot the horn or something to get their attention," said Roxanne White.

There are some exceptions to use your phone under the proposed legislation including using your GPS, reporting an emergency and to initiate or terminate a phone call.

"I use GPS all the time when I'm driving. When I need to let my wife know when I leave work, I call her before I leave. I'm only 3 1/2 miles from home so that way I don't have to pick up my phone and she is the same way," said Patrick Reza.

Another bill would make it illegal for pets to sit in the driver's lap while operating a car. Animals in laps could make it driving more dangerous.

"That's a tricky one. If they are tiny I don't see no harm in that. If it's a medium to large, it will take up your space for being alert and driving," said White.



Currently 15 states have already made all hand held phone use illegal while driving and Virginia could be next.

The maximum fine for distracted driving under the proposed legislation is $500, and there is a minimum fine of $250 if the violation occurs in a construction zone.







