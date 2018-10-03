Changes could be coming to the Greater Lynchburg Transit System

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A plan is providing a better picture of the proposed changes to Greater Lynchburg Transit Company.

In a plan presented, leaders say it would reduce service to several areas of the city, but it's also adding new stops and extending time.

This plan allows buses to run in a linear path, rather than the current circle route.

Here are the changes coming to the GLTC, broken down by route:

Route 1A: Service extended later by one house Monday through Saturday to end at 10:15 p.m.

Route 2: Service extended later by one hour Monday through Saturday to end at 10:15 pm. 30-minute frequency extended to the end of service Monday through Friday

Route 3A: Service extended later by one hour on Saturday to end at 10:15 pm

Route 4: Service extended later by one hour Monday through Saturday to end at 10:15 pm Service will start earlier on Saturday by one hour to begin at 6:15 am Increased frequency to Wards Road and Liberty University

Route 8: Service will start earlier by one hour Monday through Friday to begin at 4:50 am.

Route 10: Service extended later by one hour on Saturday to end at 7:15 pm

Route 12: Service will start earlier Monday through Friday by 1.5 hours to begin at 5:15 am Service extended later by half an hour Monday through Saturday to end at 9:15 pm



The proposed changes also call for a direct connection from Old Forest Road to River Ridge Mall and a direct connection from the transfer station to Timberlake.

A bi-directional service was also requested for Wards Ferry Road, Leesville Road, Timberlake Road, Enterprise Drive, Graves Mill Road, Mayflower Drive, Bradley Drive and Odd Fellows Road.

