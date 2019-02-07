Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg honors late VSP Trooper Lucas Dowell

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Restaurants in the Lynchburg community are honoring Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas Dowell. The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wards Road has a memorial set up for the 28-year-old.

Officials with the restaurant said Dowell at that location several times during the week with other Virginia state troopers. Dowell was killed in the line of duty Monday night when serving a drug-related search warrant in Cumberland County outside of Farmville.

"Just because he did love Chick-fil-A, we wanted to continue his memory. I think it's important that we humanize the fact that he was a person and he died serving our community," Carrie Wright, director of strategic development at Chick-fil-A, Wards Road, said.

Chick-fil-A says Dowell's hometown friends saw the restaurant's post on Facebook and traveled to Lynchburg to have lunch in honor of their friend.

