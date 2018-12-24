Christmas Eve brings happy homecomings and hard goodbyes at Lynchburg General Airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Believe it or not, there are still people out there traveling by ground or air on Christmas Eve.

Dozens of families are reuniting at the Lynchburg General Airport on Christmas Eve. Traveling the day before Christmas was not too bad for Alex Hofstadter, from Atlanta.

He came to the Hill City to be with his wife and her family.

"It was actually lighter than usual. (I) was able to get to the airport about an hour early and arrive to Lynchburg about 15 minutes early," said Hofstadter.

Others, like Chrysandra Anderson, had a difficult time getting to the airport in Houston.

She says the traffic was bad, and the lines in the airport were long, too.

"I guess my initial look (was), 'Oh my gosh, I have to wait in this line,' but it wasn't that bad," said Anderson.

In the end, those coming to Lynchburg came in earlier than they expected -- but where there are reunions at an airport there are also those tough goodbyes.

Deeana Norris' mother is off to Florida to spend Christmas with her grandkids -- so her family had to celebrate Christmas early this year.

"She has spent so many Christmases with me and I think this actually going to be the second one I haven't had with her in years," said Norris.

